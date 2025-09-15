Lt. Gen. David Francis serving as the host of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Miller 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Lt. Gen. David Francis served as the host of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition on 18 September. The two Drill Sergeants who were announced winners will PCS to Fort Eustis and work directly for him as key advisors on all things Initial Entry Training into the U.S. Army.

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 12:23
    Drill Sergeant Leader, Sgt. 1st Class, Randall Smith of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy announced and belted as the 2025 U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year
    Drill Sergeant, Staff Sgt. Brady Benedict announced and belted as the 2025 U.S. Army Reserve Drill Sergeant of the Year
    Two Drill Sergeants Stand Above the Rest as 2025 Drill Sergeant of the Year

