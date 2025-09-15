Lt. Gen. David Francis serving as the host of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition.

Lt. Gen. David Francis served as the host of the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition on 18 September. The two Drill Sergeants who were announced winners will PCS to Fort Eustis and work directly for him as key advisors on all things Initial Entry Training into the U.S. Army.
Two Drill Sergeants Stand Above the Rest as 2025 Drill Sergeant of the Year
