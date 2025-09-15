USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250826-N-AM483-1449 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 26, 2025) A U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate removes a pin from the cover of a Mark 38 25 mm machine gun following a live-fire exercise on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)