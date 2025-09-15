250826-N-AM483-1449 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 26, 2025) A U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate removes a pin from the cover of a Mark 38 25 mm machine gun following a live-fire exercise on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 12:20
|Photo ID:
|9324495
|VIRIN:
|250826-N-AM483-1449
|Resolution:
|4220x3261
|Size:
|2.18 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.