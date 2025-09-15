250826-N-AM483-1115 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 26, 2025) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) fires a close-in weapons system during a live-fire weapons exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 12:20
|Photo ID:
|9324481
|VIRIN:
|250826-N-AM483-1115
|Resolution:
|2282x3195
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.