USS Higbee Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250826-N-AM483-1432 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Aug. 26, 2025) A Mark 38 25 mm machine gun fires its coaxial gun from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) during a live-fire weapons exercise in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Official U.S. Navy photo)