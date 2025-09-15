Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C-130H Showcase [Image 7 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C-130H Showcase

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb McDonald 

    120th Airlift Wing

    Four C-130 Hercules aircraft are stationed across a flightline on the Montana Air National Guard base, Great Falls, Mont., Sept. 18, 2025. C-130 cargo aircraft have been assigned to the Montana Air National Guard since 2014. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Caleb McDonald)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 12:14
    Photo ID: 9324464
    VIRIN: 250918-Z-DM159-1001
    Resolution: 4528x1269
    Size: 780.67 KB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-130H Showcase [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Caleb McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C-130H Showcase
    C-130H Showcase
    C-130H Showcase
    C-130H Showcase
    C-130H Showcase
    C-130H Showcase
    C-130H Showcase

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download