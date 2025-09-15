C-130H Showcase

Four C-130 Hercules aircraft are stationed across a flightline on the Montana Air National Guard base, Great Falls, Mont., Sept. 18, 2025. C-130 cargo aircraft have been assigned to the Montana Air National Guard since 2014. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Caleb McDonald)
