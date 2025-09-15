Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130H Showcase [Image 5 of 7]

    C-130H Showcase

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb McDonald 

    120th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force airmen from the 120th Maintenance Group inspect the engines of a C-130 Hercules on the Montana Air National Guard base, Great Falls, Mont., Sept. 18, 2025. C-130 cargo aircraft have been assigned to the Montana Air National Guard since 2014. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Caleb McDonald)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 12:14
    Photo ID: 9324461
    VIRIN: 250918-Z-DM159-1018
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

