C-130H Showcase

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brandon Shovlin, Inspection Section Technician, and Tech. Sgt. Garrett Samples, Crew Chief, assigned to the 120th Maintenance Group, work on the inside of the wing of a C-130 Hercules aircraft on the Montana Air National Guard base, Great Falls, Mont., Sept. 18, 2025. C-130 cargo aircraft have been assigned to the Montana Air National Guard since 2014. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by A1C Caleb McDonald)