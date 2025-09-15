World War II veteran Frank Stellar of the 8th Air Force receives a letter from Dutch schoolchildren during a remembrance event in Groesbeek, Sept. 18, 2025. Stellar flew B-17 missions over Europe in support of Operation Market Garden 81 years ago.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 09:07
|Photo ID:
|9323791
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-NX575-1010
|Resolution:
|4445x6668
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|GROESBEEK, NL
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WWII Veterans Return to Groesbeek 81 Years After Market Garden to Share Stories with Dutch Students [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.