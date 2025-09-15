World War II veterans Gene Metcalf of the 82nd Airborne Division, Frank Stellar of the 8th Air Force, and Lester “Les” Schrenk of the U.S. Army Air Forces shared their stories of service and survival with Dutch schoolchildren in Groesbeek, Sept. 18, 2025. Joined by a German veteran, the visit marked 81 years since Operation Market Garden and underscored the enduring importance of remembrance and reconciliation.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 09:07
|Photo ID:
|9323782
|VIRIN:
|250918-A-NX575-1005
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|4.14 MB
|Location:
|GROESBEEK, NL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, WWII Veterans Return to Groesbeek 81 Years After Market Garden to Share Stories with Dutch Students [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Samuel Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.