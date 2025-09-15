Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WWII Veterans Return to Groesbeek 81 Years After Market Garden to Share Stories with Dutch Students [Image 9 of 10]

    WWII Veterans Return to Groesbeek 81 Years After Market Garden to Share Stories with Dutch Students

    GROESBEEK, NETHERLANDS

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Kim 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    World War II veterans Gene Metcalf of the 82nd Airborne Division, Frank Stellar of the 8th Air Force, and Lester “Les” Schrenk of the U.S. Army Air Forces shared their stories of service and survival with Dutch schoolchildren in Groesbeek, Sept. 18, 2025. Joined by a German veteran, the visit marked 81 years since Operation Market Garden and underscored the enduring importance of remembrance and reconciliation.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.18.2025 09:07
    Photo ID: 9323782
    VIRIN: 250918-A-NX575-1005
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: GROESBEEK, NL
