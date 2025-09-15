WWII Veterans Return to Groesbeek 81 Years After Market Garden to Share Stories with Dutch Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

World War II veterans Gene Metcalf of the 82nd Airborne Division, Frank Stellar of the 8th Air Force, and Lester “Les” Schrenk of the U.S. Army Air Forces shared their stories of service and survival with Dutch schoolchildren in Groesbeek, Sept. 18, 2025. Joined by a German veteran, the visit marked 81 years since Operation Market Garden and underscored the enduring importance of remembrance and reconciliation.