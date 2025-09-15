WWII Veterans Return to Groesbeek 81 Years After Market Garden to Share Stories with Dutch Students

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

World War II veteran Lester “Les” Schrenk, a former U.S. Army Air Forces ball-turret gunner and prisoner of war, receives a letter from Dutch schoolchildren during a remembrance event in Groesbeek, Sept. 18, 2025. Schrenk was captured after his B-17 was shot down and endured eight months in captivity before liberation in 1945.