U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday

A U.S. Air Force birthday cake rests on a table at RAF Mildenhall, England, September 17, 2025. Airmen came together at the Gateway Dining Facility to celebrate the 78th birthday of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)