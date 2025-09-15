U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander (right), and Senior Airman Alexander Perez-Rodriguez, 100th Force Support Squadron food service shift leader, slice cake at RAF Mildenhall, England, September 17, 2025. Airmen celebrated the 78th birthday of the U.S. Air Force by sharing a special meal made by the 100th Force Support Squadron Airmen and contractors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2025 06:52
|Photo ID:
|9323611
|VIRIN:
|250917-F-BN500-1007
|Resolution:
|5950x4250
|Size:
|5.64 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, GB
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.