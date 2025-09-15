U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander (right), and Senior Airman Alexander Perez-Rodriguez, 100th Force Support Squadron food service shift leader, slice cake at RAF Mildenhall, England, September 17, 2025. Airmen celebrated the 78th birthday of the U.S. Air Force by sharing a special meal made by the 100th Force Support Squadron Airmen and contractors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)