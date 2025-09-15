U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Byrum, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander (right), hands out cake to Airmen at RAF Mildenhall, England, September 17, 2025. Airmen celebrated the 78th birthday of the U.S. Air Force by sharing a special meal made by the 100th Force Support Squadron Airmen and contractors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nash Truitt)