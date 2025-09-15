Underwater Construction Team ONE Enhances Capabilities and Infrastructure at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB) recently welcomed Underwater Construction Team ONE (UCT 1) from Gulfport, Mississippi, for a crucial mission combining infrastructure assessment, maintenance, and intensive training exercises. These highly specialized units within the Navy's Seabees, who “Build, Fight, and Dive the World Over”, play a vital role in maintaining the integrity and operational readiness of naval facilities worldwide.