    Underwater Construction Team ONE Enhances Capabilities and Infrastructure at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 7 of 11]

    Underwater Construction Team ONE Enhances Capabilities and Infrastructure at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA

    09.17.2025

    Photo by Derrick Matthews 

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

    Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB) recently welcomed Underwater Construction Team ONE (UCT 1) from Gulfport, Mississippi, for a crucial mission combining infrastructure assessment, maintenance, and intensive training exercises. These highly specialized units within the Navy's Seabees, who “Build, Fight, and Dive the World Over”, play a vital role in maintaining the integrity and operational readiness of naval facilities worldwide.

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 16:18
    Photo ID: 9322119
    VIRIN: 250917-O-HK190-3490
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
