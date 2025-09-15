Naval Station Guantanamo Bay (NSGB) recently welcomed Underwater Construction Team ONE (UCT 1) from Gulfport, Mississippi, for a crucial mission combining infrastructure assessment, maintenance, and intensive training exercises. These highly specialized units within the Navy's Seabees, who “Build, Fight, and Dive the World Over”, play a vital role in maintaining the integrity and operational readiness of naval facilities worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 16:18
|Photo ID:
|9322122
|VIRIN:
|250917-O-HK190-4119
|Resolution:
|4000x3000
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|GUANTANAMO BAY, CU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Underwater Construction Team ONE Enhances Capabilities and Infrastructure at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay [Image 11 of 11], by Derrick Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.