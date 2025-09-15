NATTC Hosts Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250916-N-XA496-1442 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Aviation Ordnanceman Garrett Askins, assigned to Naval Air Technical Training Command (NATTC), delivers the Chief Petty Officer Creed during the chief pinning ceremony at NATTC onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 16, 2025. The promotion to Chief Petty Officer marks an increase in responsibility, leadership and readiness to support the next generation of Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)