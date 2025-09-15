NATTC Hosts Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250916-N-XA496-1411 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2025) Just pinned Chief Petty Officers stand at attention during the chief pinning ceremony at Naval Air Technical Training Command onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 16, 2025. The promotion to Chief Petty Officer marks an increase in responsibility, leadership and readiness to support the next generation of Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)