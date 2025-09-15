Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATTC Hosts Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025 [Image 7 of 9]

    NATTC Hosts Chief Pinning Ceremony 2025

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    250916-N-XA496-1326 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Aviation Structural Mechanic Ryan Shewmaker, assigned to Naval Air Technical Training Command (NATTC), is pinned to the rank of Chief Petty Officer by members of his family during the chief pinning ceremony at NATTC onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida, Sept. 16, 2025. The promotion to Chief Petty Officer marks an increase in responsibility, leadership and readiness to support the next generation of Sailors. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kyleigh Williams)

