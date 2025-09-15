BM3 Carlens Milice awaits the signal to remove chock and chains from the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during exercise Northern Coasts 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Baltic Sea – (Sep. 11, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Carlens Milice assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), awaits the signal to remove chock and chains from the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, Detachment 3, during the Northern Coasts multinational exercise for partners and allies Sep. 11, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)