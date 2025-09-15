Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BM3 Carlens Milice awaits the signal to remove chock and chains from the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during exercise Northern Coasts 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

    BALTIC SEA

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    The Baltic Sea – (Sep. 11, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Carlens Milice assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), awaits the signal to remove chock and chains from the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, Detachment 3, during the Northern Coasts multinational exercise for partners and allies Sep. 11, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 06:17
    VIRIN: 250911-N-LX270-1003
