The Baltic Sea – (Sep. 11, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Carlens Milice assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), awaits the signal to remove chock and chains from the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, Detachment 3, during the Northern Coasts multinational exercise for partners and allies Sep. 11, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 06:17
|Photo ID:
|9320378
|VIRIN:
|250911-N-LX270-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|BALTIC SEA
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|3
This work, BM3 Carlens Milice awaits the signal to remove chock and chains from the MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter during exercise Northern Coasts 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.