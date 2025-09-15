CMDCM Sergio Gonzalez shares his experience and perspectives in remembrance of the events of September 11th, 2001

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Baltic Sea – (Sep. 11, 2025) Command Master Chief Sergio Gonzalez assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG 84), shares his experience and perspectives in remembrance of the events of September 11th, 2001 to ship’s crew during the Northern Coasts multinational exercise for partners and allies Sep. 11, 2025. Bulkeley is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality, and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan P. Nye)