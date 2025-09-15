Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Submarine Group 7 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 5 of 8]

    Commander, Submarine Group 7 Chief Pinning Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Providakes 

    Commander, Submarine Group Seven

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 16, 2025) – Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Tyre Hairston has a chief’s combination cover placed on his head during Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7’s Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 16, 2025. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.17.2025 03:03
    Photo ID: 9320124
    VIRIN: 250916-N-SI601-1082
    Resolution: 3213x4819
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commander, Submarine Group 7 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chief Petty Officer Pinning
    CSG 7
    SUBGRU7
    Chief Petty Officer

