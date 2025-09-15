Commander, Submarine Group 7 Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 16, 2025) – Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Denzel Hulbert is applauded by chief petty officers, active and retired, during Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7’s Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 16, 2025. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)