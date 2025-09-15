YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 16, 2025) – Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Denzel Hulbert is applauded by chief petty officers, active and retired, during Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7’s Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 16, 2025. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 03:03
|Photo ID:
|9320129
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-SI601-1128
|Resolution:
|4155x6232
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Submarine Group 7 Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Daniel Providakes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.