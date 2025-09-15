Commander, Submarine Group 7 Chief Pinning Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 16, 2025) – Commander, Submarine Group (CSG) 7 Command Master Chief Armon Owens fixes Chief Electronics Technician (Navigation) Denzel Hulbert’s chief’s combination cover during CSG 7’s Chief Petty Officer pinning ceremony at Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 16, 2025. CSG 7 directs forward-deployed, combat capable forces across the full spectrum of undersea warfare throughout the Western Pacific, Indian Ocean, and Arabian Sea. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel G. Providakes)