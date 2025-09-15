Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A legacy in care: Lt. Gen. Beagle retires after 35 years of service

    A legacy in care: Lt. Gen. Beagle retires after 35 years of service

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Summer Woode 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., former commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, delivers remarks during his retirement ceremony at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Sept. 5, 2025.

