    A legacy in care: Lt. Gen. Beagle retires after 35 years of service

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Summer Woode 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Center   

    Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., stands with his wife, Pam, during retirement ceremony at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Sept. 5, 2025. Beagle retired after 35 years of service.

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
    TAGS

    CAC
    TRADOC
    Fort Leavenworth
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command
    Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr.

