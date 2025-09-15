Capt. Jordan Beagle presents the American flag to his father, Lt. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., during the senior Beagle's retirement ceremony at Fort Leavenworth, Kan., Sept. 5, 2025. Lt. Gen. Beagle retired after 35 years of service.
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2025 01:53
|Photo ID:
|9320055
|VIRIN:
|250905-A-XP858-2000
|Resolution:
|7952x4936
|Size:
|7.33 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS, US
This work, A legacy in care: Lt. Gen. Beagle retires after 35 years of service [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Summer Woode, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.