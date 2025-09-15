Chief petty officers (CPO) pose for a photo following a CPO pinning ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 16, 2025. The ceremony recognized 18 Sailors that were newly promoted to the rank of CPO. The CPO pinning ceremony is a Navy tradition that dates back to 1893, when the rank was established marking that transition of First Class Petty Officers to the rank of CPO, which is an E-7 enlisted rank. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 18:53
|Photo ID:
|9319587
|VIRIN:
|250916-N-PW030-1166
|Resolution:
|8099x5402
|Size:
|3.53 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Region Hawaii Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.