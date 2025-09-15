Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region Hawaii Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    Navy Region Hawaii Chief Pinning Ceremony

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Sept. 16, 2025) The color guard parades the colors during a chief petty officer (CPO) pinning ceremony on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Sept. 16, 2025. The ceremony recognized 18 Sailors that were newly promoted to the rank of CPO. The CPO pinning ceremony is a Navy tradition that dates back to 1893, when the rank was established marking that transition of First Class Petty Officers to the rank of CPO, which is an E-7 enlisted rank. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 18:53
    Photo ID: 9319583
    VIRIN: 250916-N-PW030-1022
    Resolution: 6610x4409
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    This work, Navy Region Hawaii Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CPO Pinning
    CNRH
    JBPHH
    CPO
    Chief
    U.S. Navy

