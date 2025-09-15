JBPHH-based CPOs ensure future enlisted leaders are tried, tested and approved

Fourteen Joint Base Pearl Harbor (JBPHH) service members were promoted to the coveted rank of chief petty officer, Sept. 16, 2025, during a promotion ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.



The new Chiefs spent the past six weeks learning and training with active duty, reservist and retired chief petty officers in preparation for taking on the complex and challenging role as a Navy senior enlisted leader.



“The training challenged me physically, mentally, and emotionally,” said Navy Counselor Chief (NCC) Christine Ansara from Temecula, California, who has 10 years in the Navy. “It taught me the value of servant leadership. Leadership isn’t about just your rank. It’s about your responsibility, mentorship, and setting an example every day. The bond that we formed between each other and the chief’s mess can’t be built in a classroom.”



Throughout the six weeks of training, which is often referred to as “chief season,” the JBPHH Chiefs mess challenged the new chiefs with looking at Navy leadership from a different perspective and to be more cognizant how a chief’s decision-making and military bearing impacts junior Sailors, their peers and senior leadership.



“We are anchored in tradition as chief petty officers, and it’s our job to pay it forward and train the next generation of Navy chiefs so when it’s their turn to lead, they can continue to carry on the torch and maintain the standard,” said Senior Chief MAC Krystal Meza, a 23-year Navy veteran originally from Los Angeles, California with more than 10 deployments under her belt.



A unique aspect of this dedicated training is that Navy commands have the ability to invite senior enlisted service members from other branches of the DoD. This year, the JBPHH chiefs mess had four U.S. Air Force master sergeants take part in the season. Now that they have successfully completed training, these airmen became “ceremonial” chief petty officers, but the training they receive will be helpful as they return to their Air Force unit and lead their own airmen.



One of these airmen, Master Sgt. Daniel Burdick, from Midwest City, Oklahoma and attached to the 15th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron said the training he received encouraged him to work outside his comfort zone and helped him grow personally and professionally.



“This training is not about sitting in a classroom and receiving PowerPoint instruction, said the 18-year Air Force veteran. “A lot of the learning was scenario based and it required us to look at issues holistically to make sure we understood what the situation was, why it occurred and what tools we have to meet the challenge.”



Burdick specifically cited Meza for being an approachable mentor who held him accountable and kept him on track as he and his fellow new chiefs navigated the season’s demanding curriculum.



Meza is one of the four chief season leads responsible for overseeing this training and said she admired the determination and enthusiasm of the new chiefs.



“Throughout the season, these new chiefs were required to meet every challenge and demonstrate ethical judgement with all their decision-making,” she said. “Overcoming adversity in a training environment will go a long way toward overcoming adversity in life. But regardless of the situation, these new chiefs know they can always count on the chief’s mess to help see them through.”

