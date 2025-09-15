Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250916-N-LY160-1140 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief petty officers are piped ashore during the Naval Support Activity Mid-South chief pinning ceremony held at the Pat Thompson Conference Center in Millington, Tennessee, Sept. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael H. Lee)