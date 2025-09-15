250916-N-LY160-1195 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Logistics Specialist Daniel Warszewik, assigned to Navy Recruit Command, dons a chief petty officer combination cover during the Naval Support Activity Mid-South chief pinning ceremony held at the Pat Thompson Conference Center in Millington, Tennessee, Sept. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael H. Lee)
This work, Naval Support Activity Mid-South Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by CPO Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.