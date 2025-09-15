Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Support Activity Mid-South Chief Pinning Ceremony [Image 11 of 12]

    Naval Support Activity Mid-South Chief Pinning Ceremony

    MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael Lee 

    Navy Personnel Command

    250916-N-LY160-1176 MILLINGTON, Tenn. (Sept. 16, 2025) Chief Yeoman Italo Mondragon, assigned to Navy Personnel Command, is pinned during the Naval Support Activity Mid-South chief pinning ceremony held at the Pat Thompson Conference Center in Millington, Tennessee, Sept. 16, 2025. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Michael H. Lee)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 18:43
    Photo ID: 9319568
    VIRIN: 250916-N-LY160-1176
    Resolution: 8064x5760
    Size: 3.77 MB
    Location: MILLINGTON, TENNESSEE, US
