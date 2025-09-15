U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the Gowen Field Fire Department conduct training using the Idaho State live fire burn simulator at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Sept. 13, 2025. The objective of the day's training was to rehearse deploying a hose line from the engine to the entry point, donning protective gear, executing a proper entry, and conducting a live fire layout. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn A. Eisenbrandt)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 17:06
|Photo ID:
|9319267
|VIRIN:
|250912-Z-LB832-1017
|Resolution:
|1754x1316
|Size:
|997.72 KB
|Location:
|IDAHO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Gowen Fire conducts live fire entry training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS