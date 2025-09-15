Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gowen Fire conducts live fire entry training [Image 17 of 17]

    Gowen Fire conducts live fire entry training

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn Eisenbrandt 

    124th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the Gowen Field Fire Department conduct training using the Idaho State live fire burn simulator at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Sept. 13, 2025. The objective of the day's training was to rehearse deploying a hose line from the engine to the entry point, donning protective gear, executing a proper entry, and conducting a live fire layout. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn A. Eisenbrandt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 17:06
    Photo ID: 9319267
    VIRIN: 250912-Z-LB832-1017
    Resolution: 1754x1316
    Size: 997.72 KB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gowen Fire conducts live fire entry training [Image 17 of 17], by SSgt Jadyn Eisenbrandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Idaho Air National Guard
    Gowen Field Fire Department
    Air National Guard
    National Guard Bureau

