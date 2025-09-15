Gowen Fire conducts live fire entry training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the Gowen Field Fire Department conduct training using the Idaho State live fire burn simulator at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, Sept. 13, 2025. The objective of the day's training was to rehearse deploying a hose line from the engine to the entry point, donning protective gear, executing a proper entry, and conducting a live fire layout. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jadyn A. Eisenbrandt)