Creech Honor Guard presents colors on Monday Night Football

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Creech Air Force Base Honor Guard presents the colors while Grammy-winning singer Michelle Williams performs the National Anthem at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 15, 2025. The ceremonial team performed their duties during a Monday Night Football Game that saw the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)