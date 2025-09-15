The Creech Air Force Base Honor Guard presents the colors while Grammy-winning singer Michelle Williams performs the National Anthem at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 15, 2025. The ceremonial team performed their duties during a Monday Night Football Game that saw the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)
This work, Creech Honor Guard presents colors on Monday Night Football [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.