    Creech Honor Guard presents colors on Monday Night Football [Image 10 of 10]

    Creech Honor Guard presents colors on Monday Night Football

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    The Creech Air Force Base Honor Guard presents the colors while Grammy-winning singer Michelle Williams performs the National Anthem at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, Sept. 15, 2025. The ceremonial team performed their duties during a Monday Night Football Game that saw the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Los Angeles Chargers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 12:47
    Photo ID: 9318132
    VIRIN: 250915-F-IU083-1009
    Resolution: 1224x816
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    This work, Creech Honor Guard presents colors on Monday Night Football [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Monday Night Football
    Las Vegas Raiders
    Honor Guard
    National Anthem
    Creech Honor Guard
    ceremonial team

