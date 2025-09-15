Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan Visits JMTG-U [Image 3 of 3]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan Visits JMTG-U

    GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.16.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    7th Army Training Command

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan, senior enlisted advisor for Security Assistance Group–Ukraine, visits Soldiers from Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine Sept. 15, 2025. JMTG-U provides training and advisory support to strengthen operational effectiveness and advance the long-term development of partner forces through innovation and readiness.

    Date Taken: 09.16.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 09:39
    Photo ID: 9317564
    VIRIN: 250915-Z-PH391-8141
    Resolution: 6720x3780
    Size: 9.41 MB
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan Visits JMTG-U [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Arturo Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JMTG-U
    Traintowin
    Stronger Together (USAREUR)
    SAG-U

