Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan Visits JMTG-U

GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan, Security Assistance Group–Ukraine (SAG-U) senior enlisted advisor; and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Berry, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine (JMTG-U) Task Force Saber Mobility Training Team senior enlisted leader, visit Iron Phoenix, Sept. 15, 2025. Iron Phoenix trains Ukrainian soldiers on Bradley Fighting Vehicle familiarization and Stryker armored vehicle welding. JMTG-U provides training and advisory support to strengthen operational effectiveness and the long-term development of partner force capabilities through innovation and readiness.