    Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan Visits JMTG-U [Image 2 of 3]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan Visits JMTG-U

    GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    7th Army Training Command

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan, Security Assistance Group–Ukraine (SAG-U) senior enlisted advisor; and Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Berry, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine (JMTG-U) Task Force Saber Mobility Training Team senior enlisted leader, visit Iron Phoenix, Sept. 15, 2025. Iron Phoenix trains Ukrainian soldiers on Bradley Fighting Vehicle familiarization and Stryker armored vehicle welding. JMTG-U provides training and advisory support to strengthen operational effectiveness and the long-term development of partner force capabilities through innovation and readiness.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 09:39
    Photo ID: 9317531
    VIRIN: 250914-Z-PH391-5695
    Resolution: 5393x4167
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, DE
