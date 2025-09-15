Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan Visits JMTG-U [Image 1 of 3]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan Visits JMTG-U

    GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    09.15.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman 

    7th Army Training Command

    GRAFENWOEHR TRAINING AREA, Germany — U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Morgan, senior enlisted advisor for Security Assistance Group–Ukraine; Col. Donny Hebel, commander of the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Saber, Joint Multinational Training Group–Ukraine; and Lt. Col. Rivard, commander of the Task Force Saber Mobility Training Team, pause for a group photo Sept. 15, 2025. JMTG-U provides training and advisory support to strengthen operational effectiveness and advance the long-term development of partner forces through innovation and readiness.

