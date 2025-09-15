Annual Run for the Fallen bands together greater Fort Lee community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of 16th Ordnance Battalion, U.S. Army Ordnance School begin their 5k Run for the Fallen as part of Survivor Outreach Services’ 15th annual event Sept. 13, 2025, at Williams Stadium, Fort Lee, Virginia. Run for the Fallen is part of a national, nonprofit initiative that started in 2008, when a group of civilians decided to run from Fort Irwin, Calif., to Arlington National Cemetery in honor of service members who were killed in the War on Terrorism. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)