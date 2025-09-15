Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Annual Run for the Fallen bands together greater Fort Lee community

    Annual Run for the Fallen bands together greater Fort Lee community

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Chad Menegay 

    U.S. Army Fort Lee

    Members of the greater Fort Lee community begin their 5k Run for the Fallen as part of Survivor Outreach Services’ 15th annual event Sept. 13, 2025, at Williams Stadium, Fort Lee, Virginia. Run for the Fallen is part of a national, nonprofit initiative that started in 2008, when a group of civilians decided to run from Fort Irwin, Calif.ornia to Arlington National Cemetery in honor of service members who were killed in the War on Terrorism. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)

    This work, Annual Run for the Fallen bands together greater Fort Lee community [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Annual Run for the Fallen bands together greater Fort Lee community
    Annual Run for the Fallen bands together greater Fort Lee community
    Annual Run for the Fallen bands together greater Fort Lee community

    Annual Run for the Fallen bands together greater Fort Lee community

