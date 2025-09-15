Annual Run for the Fallen bands together greater Fort Lee community

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Quartermaster School Soldiers salute the American flag during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" as part of Fort Lee Survivor Outreach Services’ 15th annual Run for the Fallen event Sept. 13, 2025, at Williams Stadium, Fort Lee, Virginia. Run for the Fallen is part of a national, nonprofit initiative that started in 2008, when a group of civilians decided to run from Fort Irwin, Calif., to Arlington National Cemetery in honor of service members who were killed in the War on Terrorism. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)