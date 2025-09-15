U.S. Army Quartermaster School Soldiers salute the American flag during the playing of "The Star-Spangled Banner" as part of Fort Lee Survivor Outreach Services’ 15th annual Run for the Fallen event Sept. 13, 2025, at Williams Stadium, Fort Lee, Virginia. Run for the Fallen is part of a national, nonprofit initiative that started in 2008, when a group of civilians decided to run from Fort Irwin, Calif., to Arlington National Cemetery in honor of service members who were killed in the War on Terrorism. (U.S. Army photo by Chad Menegay)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2025 09:26
|Photo ID:
|9317523
|VIRIN:
|250913-A-WA652-1005
|Resolution:
|5886x3924
|Size:
|16.79 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Annual Run for the Fallen bands together greater Fort Lee community [Image 3 of 3], by Chad Menegay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Annual Run for the Fallen bands together greater Fort Lee community
No keywords found.