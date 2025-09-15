NAVSEA’s NextGen Program Builds Future Leaders in Newport News, Virginia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Newport News, Va. (Sept. 12, 2025) — A glass trophy and certificate presented to Beverly Burke, Management Analyst, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair Newport News (SUPSHIPNN), commemorate her completion of the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Next Generation (NextGen) Leadership Program. The certificate bears the signatures of Vice Admiral James Downey, Commander, NAVSEA, and Christopher A. Miller, Executive Director, NAVSEA.