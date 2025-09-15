Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSEA’s NextGen Program Builds Future Leaders in Newport News, Virginia [Image 1 of 3]

    NAVSEA’s NextGen Program Builds Future Leaders in Newport News, Virginia

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Telly B. Myles 

    Supervisor of Shipbuilding Newport News

    Newport News, Va. (Sept. 12, 2025) — Beverly Burke, Management Analyst, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair Newport News (SUPSHIPNN), poses in front of congratulatory balloons and a wall display reading “She believed she could so she did” during an award ceremony recognizing her completion of the NAVSEA Next Generation (NextGen) Leadership Program.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.16.2025 08:09
    Photo ID: 9317349
    VIRIN: 250912-N-DJ454-5338
    Resolution: 1710x1406
    Size: 288.54 KB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    NAVSEA
    Leadership Training
    SUPSHIPNN
    NEXTGEN
    Civilian Leadership Development
    Training & Development

