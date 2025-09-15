NAVSEA’s NextGen Program Builds Future Leaders in Newport News, Virginia

Newport News, Va. (Sept. 15, 2025) — Beverly Burke of Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion and Repair Newport News (SUPSHIPNN) was recognized for her successful completion of the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Next Generation (NextGen) Leadership Program a milestone that marks both personal achievement and professional promise.



Burke was selected as one of the distinguished participants in the FY25 cohort, joining a competitive group of emerging leaders from across the NAVSEA enterprise. The program, designed for high-performing GS-7 through GS-11 civilian employees, offers a rigorous one-year curriculum blending classroom instruction, online learning, mentorship, and experiential development. Participants engage in leadership assessments, collaborative group discussions, and capstone projects addressing real-time challenges within the NAVSEA workforce.



"This program is designed to empower and elevate emerging NAVSEA leaders who will contribute significantly to the mission," said Christopher A. Miller, Executive Director, NAVSEA, when he announced the FY25 selections last August. Burke’s graduation from the program showcases her dedication to both personal and organizational growth and reflects NAVSEA’s commitment to cultivating future leadership from within.



Reflecting on her experience, Burke described the program as “a highly formative and valuable opportunity for personal and professional growth.” She emphasized the importance of self-evaluation in identifying strengths and areas for development, which allowed her to enhance existing skills while acquiring new ones.



She also highlighted the impact of flash mentoring sessions with current NAVSEA leaders, calling them “enriching” and full of practical insight. The shadowing component, she noted, provided a firsthand look at effective decision-making and communication strategies skills she now brings back to her role at SUPSHIPNN as a Management Analyst in the Waterfront Operations Support Division.



“The capstone project offered extensive experience in creating and delivering impactful, professional presentations tailored to specific audiences,” Burke added. “I am grateful for this opportunity and would highly encourage anyone interested in leadership development to explore this program.”



The award ceremony celebrated Burke’s growth and contributions and served as a reminder of NAVSEA’s ongoing efforts to build a resilient, forward-looking civilian workforce. Burke’s journey stands as an inspiring example for others considering the path to leadership.

