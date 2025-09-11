Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, Environment visits JBPHH

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force leadership speak to the Hon. Dale Marks, assistant Secretary of Defense for energy, installations and environment, during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. Leaders familiarized Marks with the installation’s infrastructure and its critical role in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)