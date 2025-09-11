Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, Environment visits JBPHH [Image 3 of 4]

    Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, Environment visits JBPHH

    JBPHH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt Col. Natalie Chounet, 647th Civil Engineer Squadron commander, briefs the Hon. Dale Marks, assistant Secretary of Defense for energy, installations and environment, during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. Leaders familiarized Marks with the installation’s infrastructure and its critical role in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 22:01
    Photo ID: 9316771
    VIRIN: 250913-F-JA727-1003
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HAWAII, US
    This work, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, Environment visits JBPHH [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

