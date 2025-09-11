Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations, Environment visits JBPHH

U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force leadership speak to Hon. Dale Marks, assistant Secretary of Defense for energy, installations and environment, during a base visit at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2025. Leaders familiarized Marks with the installation’s infrastructure and its critical role in the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
