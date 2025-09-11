Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    155th CSSB Strengthens Community Ties Through Veteran Support - 2025 Heroes in the Shadows [Image 10 of 10]

    155th CSSB Strengthens Community Ties Through Veteran Support - 2025 Heroes in the Shadows

    EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Capt. William Stroud 

    311th Expeditionary Sustainment Command   

    SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. — Soldiers from the 155th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion (CSSB) joined community partners to support the Heroes in the Shadows Veteran Stand-Down, held September 12–13, 2025, at Whittier Narrows Park. The two-day event connected veterans across the San Gabriel Valley with vital resources, including health care, employment support, housing services, meals, showers, and haircuts.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2025
    Date Posted: 09.15.2025 20:45
    Photo ID: 9316711
    VIRIN: 250912-A-MN258-8150
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.64 MB
    Location: EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 155th CSSB Strengthens Community Ties Through Veteran Support - 2025 Heroes in the Shadows [Image 10 of 10], by CPT William Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

